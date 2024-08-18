Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,175 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everi by 54.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 387,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 725,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,036 shares of company stock worth $742,632. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

