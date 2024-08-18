Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of MO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

