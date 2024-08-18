Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. 1,077,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

