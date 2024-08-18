Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

