Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 588,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,225. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

