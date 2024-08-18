Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.77. 734,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,476. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $375.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.45 and its 200-day moving average is $328.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

