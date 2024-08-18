Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,443 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.36. 14,161,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.