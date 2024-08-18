Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 12 month low of $95.40 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after buying an additional 111,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

