Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $51,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.43. 490,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

