Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

