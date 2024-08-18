Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 419,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.1% in the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

