waypoint wealth counsel Sells 3,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

waypoint wealth counsel cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 34,142,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,972,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

