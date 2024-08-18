waypoint wealth counsel Sells 864 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

waypoint wealth counsel cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.