waypoint wealth counsel Takes $303,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 203,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,697. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.