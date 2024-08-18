WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

