WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Insider Buys $100,776.00 in Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance
WBTN opened at $12.17 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEBTOON Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000.
About WEBTOON Entertainment
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.