WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Insider Buys $100,776.00 in Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

WBTN opened at $12.17 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

