Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $102,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $78.59. 1,059,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

