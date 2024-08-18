WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $76.94 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

