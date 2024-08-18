WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 572,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

