Westlake Co. (WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 5th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.72. 398,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,035. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

