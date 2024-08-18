Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,155 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 441,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

