Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,275 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,048,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,306. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.