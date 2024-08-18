Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,275 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,048,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,306. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.