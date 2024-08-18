Williams Financial LLC Buys 379,007 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6,174.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 379,007 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.17. 10,056,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

