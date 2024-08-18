Williams Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,495 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 413,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 152,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 1,932,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.