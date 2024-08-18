Williams Financial LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.90. 11,644,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,964. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

