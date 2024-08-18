Williams Financial LLC Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,450. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

