Williams Financial LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 27,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

