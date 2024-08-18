Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 2,937,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.