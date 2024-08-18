Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 13,377,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.