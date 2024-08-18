Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after buying an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 711.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 134,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 106,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $183.82. 60,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,109. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $185.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

