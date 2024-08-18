Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

