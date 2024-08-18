Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

