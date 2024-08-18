Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $163.64 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

