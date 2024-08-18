Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.47.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $163.64 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

