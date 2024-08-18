Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $103,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,029. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

