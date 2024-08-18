World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 669,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 488,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after buying an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 403,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

