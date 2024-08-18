World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,797. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

