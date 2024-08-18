World Equity Group Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,249,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 493,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,950,000 after acquiring an additional 67,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

