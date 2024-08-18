World Equity Group Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.56. 1,005,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.43.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

