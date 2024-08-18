World Equity Group Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

