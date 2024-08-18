World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 333,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

