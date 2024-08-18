World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

