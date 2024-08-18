World Equity Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

