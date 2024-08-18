World Equity Group Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.29. The company had a trading volume of 210,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,068. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

