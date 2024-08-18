Wormhole (W) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $559.67 million and $22.63 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2113731 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $23,610,803.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

