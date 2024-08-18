XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $406,363.11 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $406,363.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,489.57 or 1.00005633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00457168 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $304,303.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

