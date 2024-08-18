Zacks Research Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

NYSE:EW opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,870 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

