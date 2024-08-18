Zacks Research Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE COF opened at $139.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,919,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

