Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $169,035.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,035.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

