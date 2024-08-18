Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $249,927.65 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,122.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10.

ZG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

